7 Cinemark Theaters Reopen in Chicago Area Friday

Cinemark announced seven Chicago area theaters will reopen Friday under enhanced coronavirus mitigations.
The theaters will show both new and classic films, according to a release, will special deals over the next month.
Here are the theater locations opening Friday:
- Cinemark Movies 10: Bourbonnais
- Century 16 Deer Park: Deer Park
- Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall: Joliet
- Cinemark Melrose Park: Melrose Park
- Cinemark Tinseltown: North Aurora
- Cinemark Spring Hill Mall and XD: West Dundee
- Cinemark at Seven Bridges: Woodridge
Tickets are on sale Thursday for both standard showtimes and for Private Watch Parties, where a group can watch a selected film removed from other guests. The rentals cost $99 for a classic film and $149 for new releases, the company said, which are available on www.cinemark.com.
The theater company said locations will feature films such as "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Little Things," "The Marksman," "News of the World," and "The Croods: A New Age," among others.
Guests can participate in Big Screen Bonus Days by seeing a movie before Sunday, then receiving a free movie ticket to redeem between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28, according to the website. After seeing the second film, patrons receive a free $10 concessions coupon to redeem next month.
Cinemark added that each auditorium will be disinfected between showings and face masks will be mandatory for patrons and employees. Guests will have the option of using seat wipes, hand sanitizer and contactless payment methods.
On Friday, 35 AMC locations will also reopen under enhanced health and safety mitigations, according to the movie theaters.
Here are the locations open or planning to reopen Friday:
Chicago (opened last Friday)
- AMC Market Square 10
- AMC CLASSIC Morris 10
- AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8
- AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
- AMC Crestwood 18
Rockford (opened last Friday)
- AMC Rockford 16
Chicago (opening Friday)
- AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
- AMC DINE-IN Block 37
- AMC Chicago Ridge 6
- AMC Cicero 14
- AMC Ford City 14
- AMC Galewood Crossing 14
- AMC Lake In The Hills 12
- AMC Niles 12
- AMC Norridge 6
- AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
- AMC Quarry 14
- AMC Randhurst 12
- AMC River East 21
- AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
- AMC South Barrington 24
- AMC Village Crossing 18
- AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Rockford (opening Friday)
- AMC Machesney Park 14
- AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Vernon Hills (opening Friday)
- AMC Hawthorn 12
Theaters will operate at 25% capacity to abide by state requirements in curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, AMC added. Movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.
AMC said guests are still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app. To book, guests need to request a movie, time and date, then confirm and checkout, AMC said.
The company added that all locations are adhering to "strictly enforced" AMC Safe and Clean policies and protocols amid the pandemic.
After moving out of Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, other destinations throughout the Chicago area have also opened up, including the city's Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and the Art Institute.