7 Children Injured in Englewood Crash

Seven children were injured in a crash involving a van Friday evening in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago fire officials.

The collision was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 72nd Street and South Wentworth Avenue. The seven children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The children weren't sitting in car seats, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Ems plan 1. 72 and Wentworth. Van with kids hit. No car seats for kids. 7 children going to Comer. Fortunately non of the injuries are life threatening. Please use car seats. There is no excuse for not putting our most precious passengers in safe seating!!!! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 10, 2021

"Please use car seats," CFD added. "There is no excuse for not putting our most precious passengers in safe seating!!!!"

What led up to the crash wasn't immediately clear.