7 Children Found Inside Vacant Humboldt Park Apartment: Chicago Police

A 31-year-old woman was being questioned by detectives Friday evening

Chicago police officers discovered seven children inside a vacant apartment unit Friday afternoon when they were called to a well-being check at a Humboldt Park building, authorities said.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Trumbull, officers arrived on the scene and made contact with a witness who advised someone was inside a first-floor apartment unit that would otherwise be vacant.

Officers found seven children: a 14-year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby.

All of the children were taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and said to be in good condition, police stated.

A 31-year-old woman was being questioned by detectives Friday evening.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

