Chicago Police

7 Chicago Cops Injured in Disturbance at South Loop Storage Center

Officers were called at about 11:05 a.m. Saturday to the storage center in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue

Seven Chicago police officers were injured Saturday while responding to a disturbance at a storage center in the South Loop.

About 11:05 a.m., officers were called to the storage center in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue for reports of a male who was causing a disturbance in the lobby, police said. The male refused to leave the property and an altercation ensued between him and the responding officers.

Six officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said. A seventh officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for injuries to his shoulder and knee, and he was stabilized.

Local

mayor lori lightfoot 55 mins ago

Chicago Hair Salons, Barber Shops Could Reopen in Next Phase of Lightfoot’s Plan

University of Chicago 1 hour ago

Family Wants Answers After Mom Dies From COVID-19 Complications Just Days After Giving Birth

Police said the male was not injured. He has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicagoNorthwestern Memorial Hospitalchiago police departmentsouth wabash avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us