7 Chicago-Area Restaurants Named Among Most Popular US Brunch Spots

If you enjoy brunch, but aren't sure which place to try next, seven Chicago-area restaurants have made a new list of the most popular brunch spots in the country.

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable released its list of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in the U.S. for 2023, with more than a half-dozen restaurants in Illinois making the cut.

The list was ranked using analysis of more than 13 million diner reviews, with the results spanning 22 states, OpenTable said in a news release.

While Illinois' seven spots rank high on the number of locations for one state, California took the lead, followed by Florida, which had nine restaurants and Pennsylvania at eight.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

California topped the list with 27 locations, followed by Florida with nine and Pennsylvania with eight.

The list examined reviews from 13 million diners between March 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, looking at overall rating, total number of reviews and regional rating.

In the Chicago area, five city restaurants and two suburban spots made the list.

The Chicago locations included 3 Arts Club Cafe, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, Summer House Santa Monica, The Dearborn and The Gage. Meanwhile, Beatrix in Oak Brook and Meson Sabika in Naperville were also named.

If you're looking for more top breakfast and brunch options around the area, Chicago Today put together a list of best places to check out. Find the complete list here.