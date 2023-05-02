7 Chicago-Area Spots Make List of Most Popular Brunch Restaurants in the Country

Seven Chicago-area restaurants made a new list of the most popular brunch spots in the country.

With Mother's Day fast approaching, OpenTable released its list of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in the U.S. for 2023, with more than a half-dozen restaurants in Illinois making the cut.

The list was ranked using analysis of more than 13 million diner reviews, with the results spanning 22 states, OpenTable said in a release.

While Illinois' seven spots ranks high on the number of locations for one state, California took the lead, followed by Florida, which had nine restaurants and Pennsylvania at eight.

The list looked at reviews from 13 million diners between March 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, looking at overall rating, total number of reviews and regional rating.

In the Chicago area, five city restaurants and two suburban spots made the cut.

The Chicago locations included 3 Arts Club Cafe, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, Summer House Santa Monica, The Dearborn and The Gage. Meanwhile, Beatrix in Oak Brook and Meson Sabika in Naperville were also named.

If you're looking for more top breakfast and brunch options around the area, Chicago Today put together a list of best places to check out. Find the full list here.