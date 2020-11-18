7 Charged With Stealing Millions in COVID Relief, Spending It on Lamborghini and Porsche

The alleged conspirators, based in Texas and Illinois, were charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Justice Department said

Seven people in two states were charged in an indictment with stealing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds and spending it on luxury products, including a Lamborghini and a Porsche, federal authorities said Tuesday.

The suspects, based in Texas and Illinois, were charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Justice Department said.

Two suspects, Amir Aqeel, 52, and Siddiq Azeemuddin, 41, were also charged with money laundering. Others named in the indictment were Pardeep Basra, 51; Rifat Bajwa, 51; Mayer Misak, 40; Mauricio Navia, 41; and Richard Reuth.

The Justice Department alleged that the group submitted dozens of fraudulent loan applications that included falsified payroll expenses, tax forms, bank records and other documents.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

