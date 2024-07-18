7 additional tornadoes confirmed during Monday's storms, bringing 2-day outbreak total to 25

The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed seven additional tornadoes impacted the Chicago area during Monday night's derecho event, including two more EF-1 tornadoes.

Over the course of the severe weather outbreak that swept through the region on both Sunday and Monday, at least 25 tornadoes impacted the Chicago area, with damage yet to be surveyed at several locations.

19 of the 25 tornadoes impacted the area on Monday night.

We've confirmed 7 additional tornadoes from the July 15 derecho:

- Sugar Grove to Aurora EF-1

- Crestwood to Blue Island EF-0

- Flossmoor to Thornton EF-1

- West Town (Chicago) EF-0

- Shelby to Wheatfield Township EF-0

- Peotone EF-0 (track TBD)

- Manteno EF-0 (track TBD)



Among the newly confirmed tornadoes was an EF-1 tornado that traveled from Flossmoor to Thornton in Cook County, reaching a width of 250 yards and speeds of 100 miles per hour. No one was injured, according to officials.

The other newly confirmed EF-1 tornado impacted Kane County, traveling from Sugar Grove to Aurora, growing as wide as 300 yards while reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour on a path of 8.4 miles.

Officials also confirmed that another tornado struck within the city of Chicago, a two-minute twister that impacted Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Lasting two minutes and traveling 1.5 miles, the EF-0 tornado reached speeds of 80 miles per hour and crossed Western Avenue in between Grand Avenue and Chicago Avenue.

Officials determined paths for two other EF-0 tornadoes, including another storm in Cook County that traveled 5.7 miles from Crestwood to Blue Island and was as wide as 300 yards.

Earlier Wednesday, officials confirmed details of what was perhaps the outbreak's most powerful tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado that originated in Channahon in Will County traveled a path of 28.9 miles to Frankfort in southern Cook County, lasting 23 minutes and reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The tornado possessed a width of 200 yards at its greatest strength, and left one person injured in its lengthy path, which crossed both Interstate 55 and Interstate 57.

According to the NWS, the storm's most severe damage was recorded near I-55.

The NWS' Chicago office confirmed details of an additional EF-1 tornado Wednesday afternoon that impacted Kendall and Will counties Monday night.

The 16-minute twister traveled from Minooka to Joliet, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour and a maximum width 250 yards. According to the NWS, two people were injured in the storm.