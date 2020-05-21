coronavirus chicago

6th CTA employee dies of COVID-19

Health officials reported 87 additional deaths Thursday afternoon

A sixth CTA employee has died from the coronavirus, the agency announced Thursday.

The employee was a bus driver who joined the CTA in 1997, the CTA said in a statement.

“At CTA, we are very much a family and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this beloved employee,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr said. “We join with all of Chicago in appreciation of this employee’s dedication to our city and our CTA customers.”

The announcement comes two days after the agency said a fifth employee had died of the virus, a bus driver who joined the CTA in 2012.

Also Thursday, Illinois health officials Thursday announced 87 more people died of the coronavirus in the state, while an additional 2,268 tested positive.

