The rating for the 6th Congressional District moves from leaning Republican to Toss Up by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

The 2018 6th District election is considered one to watch as Democrats nationally focus on what they see as flippable districts.

The Cook Political Report notes "Roskam has been a party loyalist since 2006, narrowly losing a bid for GOP whip in 2014."

For the Democrats, the leading candidate in terms of campaign cash is Democrat Kelly Mazeski with $343,000. Roskam however has $1.35 million in the bank.

Today Mazeski received the endorsement of two Democratic Illinois Congresswomen: Cheri Bustos and Jan Schakowsky.

There are eight Democrats who are gathering petitions to run in the primary to face Roskam.