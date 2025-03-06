68-year-old woman struck in Belmont Cragin hit-and-run dies as police search for suspect

A 68-year-old Chicago woman who was struck while crossing the street in a hit-and-run collision late last month in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood has died, officials confirmed.

Pamela Lukes, who lived in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood, was struck at the intersection of West North Avenue and North Lotus Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 24.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, Lukes was pronounced dead Monday evening at Loyola University Medical Center.

A community alert issued by Chicago police said the suspect's vehicle was a grey four-door sedan, possibly a 2007-2010 Hyundai Sonata with a missing driver side mirror and other possible front-end damage on the driver side.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene westbound on North Avenue after the collision.

Authorities are asking anyone with possible video surveillance of the incident to make a copy of the video for investigating detectives.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521, or submit an anonymous tip here while using reference number #JJ160722.