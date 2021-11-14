68-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Chicago Lawn

Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a 68-year-old man they say has been missing for nearly a week from the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

According to authorities, Sergio Hernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6000 block of South California Avenue.

Police say that Hernandez also frequents the area around the intersection of 63rd Street and California Avenue.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 162 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, a blue jacket, blue jogging pants, and gray and green gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.