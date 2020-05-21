676 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana as State Prepares for Next Phase of Reopening

One day before the state is set to enter a third phase of reopening, Indiana health officials reported more than 600 new coronavirus cases, lifting the statewide total to just under 30,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 676 new coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths. The state also reported another 149 "probable deaths," or those with only a clinical diagnosis but no positive test on record.

Those figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in Indiana to 29,936, with 1,764 fatalities statewide since the pandemic began.

Overall, 202,995 tests have been conducted in the state, up from the 195,738 reported Wednesday.

Most of Indiana will move to the third phase of the state's reopening plan beginning Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

All counties except Lake, Marion and Cass counties will move into phase three of the reopening plan beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST under an order Holcomb said he would sign Thursday.

Lake, Marion and Cass counties will join the rest of the state in phase three on June 1, he said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”

Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, he said. Cass County began on May 18.

Holcomb said the phased reopening is aimed at getting Hoosiers "back on track by July 4."