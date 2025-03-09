66-year-old woman shot to death in south suburban Walmart parking lot

A 66-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in south suburban Lansing, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired at around 1:45 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot at 17625 Torrance Avenue and found a 66-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire.

Medical care was rendered on scene before the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities said there is no reason to believe any further danger exists to the public in wake of the shooting.

An investigation from Lansing police, along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police at (708) 895-7150.

There was no further information available.