66-year-old man dies after being punched during Little Italy incident

A 66-year-old man has died after he was punched in the face during an altercation in a Little Italy residence on Friday.

According to Chicago police, the two men became involved in a physical altercation in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at approximately 11:13 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man punched the older man in the face, leaving him unconscious on the floor. Paramedics transported the 66-year-old to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody. No further information was available, and Area Three detectives are investigating.