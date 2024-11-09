66-year-old man dies after being punched during Little Italy incident

A 66-year-old man has died after he was punched in the face during an altercation in a Little Italy residence on Friday.
According to Chicago police, the two men became involved in a physical altercation in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at approximately 11:13 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old man punched the older man in the face, leaving him unconscious on the floor. Paramedics transported the 66-year-old to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 34-year-old was taken into custody. No further information was available, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.