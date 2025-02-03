$650K lotto ticket sold at newsstand inside lobby of busy Chicago office building

Check your lottery tickets, Chicago: You could be holding on to a $650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a newsstand inside a busy office building in the Loop.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, part of Thursday's drawing, was sold at Headline Newsstand, located inside the lobby of 2 N. LaSalle Street in Chicago, a release from the Illinois Lottery said. According to lottery officials, the busy news stand typically sells snacks to building employees and passersby.

A newsstand employee, Khadija Jiwani, said the ticket matched all five numbers -- 13; 15; 19; 33; 42 -- to win, and was purchased by one of their regular customers.

"She is probably an employee near the building," Jiwani said. "She wrote the numbers down on a piece of paper and handed it to me, asking me to purchase her Lucky Day Lotto ticket with those exact numbers."

"I’m looking forward to seeing her this week and congratulating her," Jiwani added.

According to lottery officials, Headline Newsstand will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the ticket. In this case, that amounts of $6,500.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., according to the release. Winners have one year form the date of the winning draw to claim their prize, lottery officials said. Those who win $250,000 or greater can choose to remain anonymous, the Illinois Lottery said.