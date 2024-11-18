65-year-old man shot and killed sitting inside vehicle in Washington Heights

Chicago police were investigating on Sunday after a 65-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 3:05 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston near West 118th Street. The victim was in a vehicle, which was parked on the street, when he was shot multiple times by an unknown offender, police said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives were investigating late Sunday.

No arrests had been made.