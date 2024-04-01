64-year-old man killed, 2 others seriously injured in Pullman shooting

A 64-year-old man was fatally shot and two other men were seriously hurt in a shooting late Monday morning in Chicago's Pullman community, police said.

At around 11:43 a.m., three men were standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 104th Street near Cottage Grove Avenue when the shooting occurred, according to Chicago police. The 64-year-old victim was shot once in the head and died at the scene. The second victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The third victim, a 53-year-old man, was shot in the upper body multiple times and was also said to be in critical condition.

The incident follows two mass shootings over Easter weekend in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four others were wounded when gunfire erupted at around 1 a.m. on Sunday inside Poppy's Chat Room, 5333 W. Madison St. That afternoon, one teenager and three adults sustained injuries in a shooting in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue near West Kinzie Street.

No arrests had been made in any of the three shootings as of Monday afternoon.