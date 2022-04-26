64-Year-Old Man Beaten During Attempted Robbery at Addison Red Line in Wrigleyville

A 64-year-old man was hospitalized after he was beaten during an attempted robbery Monday evening at the Addison Red Line stop in Wrigleyville.

About 8:45 p.m., two males approached the man and demanded his belongings at the station in the 900 block of West Addison Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One of the males then punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head on a wall, police said.

He suffered minor bruising and a laceration to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.