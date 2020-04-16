611 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana, Bringing State Total to 9,542

More than 600 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Indiana Thursday, health officials said, an increase much higher than the numbers reported in previous days.

The rise brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9,542 with 477 deaths, 41 more fatalities than a day earlier.

The increase is nearly double the amount of new cases reported in the state two days earlier. On Tuesday, Indiana reported a rise of 311 cases and on Wednesday the number sat at 440.

The state marked a milestone over the weekend, as every county reported at least one positive case of the virus.

The area around Indianapolis has been the hardest hit by the virus, with Marion County reporting more cases than any other county statewide. Lake County in northwest Indiana has also been hit hard by the virus, with more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20.