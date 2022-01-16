Humboldt Park

61-Year-Old Man Shot in Both Legs During Humboldt Park Robbery

A 61-year-old man was shot in both legs during an armed robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park at approximately 7:47 a.m. when a grey Chevrolet Impala pulled up alongside him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

One of the men inside the vehicle then got out, stole property from the victim and then fired multiple shots at him, striking him in both legs.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized, according to police.

Local

Jake McCabe 52 mins ago

Blackhawks Activate Jake McCabe From COVID Protocols, Send Lukas Reichel to Rockford

covid illinois 2 hours ago

Here's What You Should Do After a Positive COVID Test, According to the CDC

No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the crime.

This article tagged under:

Humboldt ParkChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us