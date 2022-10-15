60-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot on Red Line Train

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said the man was on a Red Line train at approximately 6:10 a.m. when an argument began between him and an unknown man.

During the altercation, the gunman fired multiple shots toward the 60-year-old man before fleeing the train at the 87th Street station.

The 60-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Red Line trains have been bypassing the 87th Street stop as police investigate the shooting. Shuttle buses are available from the 95th/Dan Ryan station to the 79th Street station.

[Major Delays] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at 87th due to a police investigation. Shuttle Bus available 79th to 95th. More: https://t.co/RJ3xaeu46h — cta (@cta) October 15, 2022

There is no one in custody and the shooting is being investigated by Area Two detectives.