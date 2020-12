A 60-year-old man is in critical condition Thursday after being stabbed during an argument in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was stabbed in the abdomen by someone he knew about 8:45 p.m. after an argument inside an apartment in the 7000 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.