6-Year-Old Killed, Sibling Hurt While Waiting to Board School Bus in Wisconsin

The children were hit along a state highway in central Wisconsin just after 7 a.m. Monday

School district officials in Waushara County say a kindergarten student was killed and her sibling was injured when they were struck by a vehicle just before boarding a bus.

The Tri-County Area School District says the children were hit along Highway 73 southeast of Plainfield just after 7 a.m. Monday.

WLUK-TV reports district administrator Anthony Marinack says the bus was stopped with its lights flashing and another vehicle going in the same direction struck the two children, killing the 6-year-old girl.

He says there were other students on the bus at the time. The State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction. The Waushara County Sheriff's Department is investigating, but didn't immediately indicate what happened to the vehicle's driver.

