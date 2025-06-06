A 6-year-old boy died due to balloon-related suffocation last month in Mt. Carmel, according to preliminary findings from the Wabash County Coroner's Office.

County Coroner Shaun Keepes responded to “the tragic accidental death of a juvenile” at a Mt. Carmel residence May 29, according to the report.

An autopsy conducted the next day in Springfield found the cause of death to be suffocation due to a Mylar-helium filled balloon. Officials announced his cause of death Wednesday.

The boy, identified by his family as Gunner Hyatt, was described as the “craziest, most loving little boy,” on a GoFundMe created to support his family. The fundraiser, created last week, has garnered over $20,000.

The coroner’s report, published on Facebook, noted the potential danger of large Mylar balloons. The balloons are commonly used decorations known for their shiny appearance. They’re made from plastic and often coated by a thin layer of metal.

“While often seen as harmless decorations, these balloons can pose serious risks — particularly to young children — including the rare but devastating possibility of suffocation and/or helium toxicity,” the coroner’s office said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported six balloon-related deaths in children 12-years-old and younger between 2020 and 2023.

An investigation involving the Mount Carmel Police Department and the Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force is ongoing. Additional testing and toxicology will be done before determining the final cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

No further information was released.