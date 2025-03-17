6-year-old boy dies after ATV hits tree in Chicago suburb: Police

A 6-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend after the vehicle he was driving, with an 8-year-old boy as passenger, lost control and struck a tree in a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mission Boulevard in Joliet, police said.

There, officers said they discovered two young boys were in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

The 6-year-old boy was driving a REX110 ATV on the sidewalk with an 8-year-old as a passenger, but lost control of the vehicle somewhere between the 900 and 1000 block of Mission Boulevard, police said. The ATV struck a tree, causing the 6-year-old to become ejected from the vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity had not been released as of Monday morning.

The 8-year-old was not hurt in the crash, authorities said.

“There are no words that can fully capture the sorrow of losing a child. Our hearts are broken for the family, whose unimaginable grief is shared by our officers and the entire Joliet community," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a statement. "In times like this, we must come together to offer our prayers, strength, and unwavering support to those who are suffering. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our first responders who arrived at the scene, demonstrating unwavering professionalism and compassion while facing such a heartbreaking tragedy. May this child's memory be a blessing and may we all take a moment to remember those most deeply affected by this tragedy.”