6-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park

A 6-year-old boy and a man were shot by an unknown offender while traveling in a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago's Rogers Park community, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina. Both victims were inside a vehicle when a black Hyundai drove alongside their vehicle, and someone inside fired shots, striking both victims.

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and shoulder. He was said to be in good condition at the hospital.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.