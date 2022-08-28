rogers park

6-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park

PoliceGenericNECN

A 6-year-old boy and a man were shot by an unknown offender while traveling in a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago's Rogers Park community, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina. Both victims were inside a vehicle when a black Hyundai drove alongside their vehicle, and someone inside fired shots, striking both victims.

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and shoulder. He was said to be in good condition at the hospital.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

rogers parkrogers park shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us