6 Trade Partners If Bears Move Back in 2023 NFL Draft Again

6 trade partners if Bears move back in draft, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What should the Bears do with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft? That’s been the No. 1 question on fans’ minds since Ryan Poles traded away the No. 1 pick last month. Should he use the pick to add an athletic offensive linemen to help protect Justin Fields? Should he bring in a dynamic defensive lineman to boost the Bears pass rush? Should he even make a pick at No. 9 at all?

That last question has popped up more and more as the draft has drawn closer and closer. The Bears still have many roster holes to fill and have made it clear they believe the best way to fill those holes is through the draft. Knowing that no team hits on 100% of their draft picks, making more picks means better odds of coming away with an impactful class of players. One way to acquire more picks is by trading down in the draft, and if a quarterback like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis drops to No. 9 the Bears might start fielding calls from teams interested in moving up to grab their QB of the future. Here are six who could be draft day trade partners with the Bears if Poles decides to move down again:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

TENNESSEE TITANS - NO. 11 PICK

The Titans don’t need to worry about the Eagles sniping a QB right before them with the No. 10 pick, since the Eagles are set with Jalen Hurts. But if they get wind that another team is trying to move up, they may jump two spots to get another young prospect to compete with Malik Willis as Ryan Tannehill’s career winds down.

NEW YORK JETS - NO. 13 PICK

Almost everyone expects the Packers and Jets to come together on a deal that would send Aaron Rodgers to New York. On the off chance it falls through, the Jets are a prime candidate to move up at some point to snag a QB, since Zach Wilson’s days as a Jet appear to be done.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - NO. 14 PICK

Rumors are buzzing that the Patriots and Mac Jones are not happy with each other. If the two sides are headed for a divorce after just two seasons, don’t sleep on Bill Belichick making a move to get his guy.

RELATED - Report: Bears will draft Jalen Carter if he's available

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS - NO. 16 PICK

The Commanders drafted Sam Howell in the fifth round of last year’s draft, but we haven’t seen enough out of him to know if he’s worth building around. With new owners expected to take over in Washington soon, there’s a chance the new boss(es) will want a new face of the franchise.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - NO. 19 PICK

Tom Brady’s retirement prompted the Bucs to sign Baker Mayfield to a free agent deal this year, but it’s unlikely the team views him as anything more than a bridge QB. They have Kyle Trask on the roster too, but Trask hasn’t looked particularly impressive in his extremely limited playing time over the past two seasons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - NO. 29 PICK

We’re in “wow you’re moving back a whole lot” territory here, but the bounty of picks the Bears would receive from a team jumping 20 spots is a whole lot more than whatever they’d receive from a team moving up only a handful of spots. The Saints have Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Jake Luton on the roster, so it’s not like they’re desperate for a QB this year. But if they’re convicted that a QB on the board is going to be a superstar, one could see them making a move to get their guy.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.