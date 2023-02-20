6 Shot, Including Children, in Deadly Incident on I-57 in Chicago: State Police

A shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago left three people dead and three others wounded, including three children, late Sunday evening, shutting down the expressway for hours in the lead-up to Monday morning's rush hour, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 115th Street, Illinois State Police said.

There were at least six people in a white SUV that was shot at. The driver continued on the expressway before pulling off near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp, police said.

Two people died at the scene, according to authorities. Four others were taken to area hospitals, where a third person later died.

Investigators said three children were among those wounded and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. It was not clear if the third death involved a child, however.

A 19-year-old was also shot, but state police did not provide additional details about that person’s condition.

No further details were released about those victims.

Pastor Donovan Price was among those who responded to the scene.

“It was just tragic,” Price said. “I just feel for this family and hopefully can connect and pray with them, wherever you are pray, please pray."

I-57 reopened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

State police said they were still investigating a motive and so far. No one was in custody as of Monday morning.