6 Shot at Gathering in Suburban Elgin, Police Say

At least six people were shot during a gathering in suburban Elgin early Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the six individuals were attending a gathering in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue just before 2 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

Five victims were transported to area hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, with a sixth later walking into a hospital, according to police.

Police believe that the shooting was an “isolated incident” and said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

There are no suspects in custody, and police did not provide updates on the conditions of the victims in the shooting.