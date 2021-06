Six people were rescued after a boat crashed into a break wall near Navy Pier Monday morning.

About 2:25 a.m., the boat crashed into a break wall just south of Navy Pier, Chicago police said.

Six adults were safely rescued in good condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, a 43-year-old woman was rescued from the water near Foster Beach. She was taken to Weiss Hospital for an evaluation where her condition was stabilized, police said.