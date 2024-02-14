What's better on Valentine's Day than chocolates, roses and a fancy dinner?

Heart-shaped pizza, of course.

And lucky for heart-shaped pizza lovers, plenty of Chicago-area pizza joints are offering the themed pies.

Here's where you can snag one on Feb. 14:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Barnaby's

For those in the suburbs, Barnaby's of Northbrook offers thin crust, heart-shaped pizzas with any toppings your little heart desires. Located at 960 Skokie Blvd.

Connie's Pizza

Connie's Pizza, at 2373 S. Archer Avenue, will be serving up heart-shaped thin crust and stuffed pizza all February long, according to a Facebook post.

Lou Malnati's

The popular Chicago pizza chain known for its deep-dish is serving up its popular, annual heart-shaped pizzas everyday in February.

According to the Chicago-based pizza company, heart-shaped pizzas will available in-store at Lou Malnati's restaurants and are available for shipping, take-out and delivery.

Ranalli's

Looking for love (or pizza) in Lincoln Park or the West Loop? Both Ranalli's locations, at 1925 N. Lincoln Ave. and 1326 W. Madison St.are offering $12 two-topping heart-shaped pizzas and $6 skillet cookies.

Giordano's

Get your deep dish love in at Giordano's with a heart-shaped pizza at participating restaurants or by shipping one nationwide. Heart-shaped pizzas are available through Feb. 14, Giordano's website said.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's "Heart Baker" cheese or pepperoni pizza is available for $11. According to the take and bake brand, the heart-shaped pizza is available for a limited time.

Pompei's

The restaurant, at 1531 W. Taylor Street is offering heart-shaped pizza -- and ravioli -- through Feb. 14 through 18