6 People Shot in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood

A total of six people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:44 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street. According to authorities, four men, a woman and a teenage boy were standing outside when an unidentified person in a black SUV drove up and opened fire.

The female victim, whose age hasn't been released, was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Two 21-year-old men sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were reported to be in stable condition. The teenage boy, a 19-year-old man and another man were also said to be in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was last seen heading westbound on 71st Street, according to law enforcement. No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate late Sunday.