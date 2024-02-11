Little Village

6 people shot following altercation in Little Village, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a mass shooting left six people injured on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3500 block of West 30th Street at approximately 3:38 a.m. after shots were fired in the area.

Police say a 30-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who then pulled out a weapon and began shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

That 30-year-old man was one of six individuals injured by gunfire, according to police. Among the victims was a 30-year-old woman, who was in critical condition after she was shot multiple times.

Four other victims, including a 30-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were all listed in good condition after being shot in the legs.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Little Village
