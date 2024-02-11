6 people shot following altercation in Little Village, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a mass shooting left six people injured on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3500 block of West 30th Street at approximately 3:38 a.m. after shots were fired in the area.

Police say a 30-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who then pulled out a weapon and began shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

That 30-year-old man was one of six individuals injured by gunfire, according to police. Among the victims was a 30-year-old woman, who was in critical condition after she was shot multiple times.

Four other victims, including a 30-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were all listed in good condition after being shot in the legs.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.