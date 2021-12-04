6 Patients from Fox Lake Senior Living Facility Hospitalized with COVID Symptoms: Officials

Six people from a senior living facility in Fox Lake have been hospitalized Saturday evening with COVID-19 symptoms, according to authorities.
Fox Lake Fire Protection said officials received the first call of a sick patient at The Cottages of Fox Lake at around 5:23 p.m. Saturday.
Fire officials said a total of six patients were taken to area hospitals "because the doctor at the facility thought it was necessary."
Officials did provide information on the patients' conditions as of Saturday night.