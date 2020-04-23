6 More Coronavirus Cases in Chicago Police Department, Total Now at 380

Chicago police announced Thursday six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 380.

Of the confirmed cases, 361 are officers and 19 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 384 employees have reported positive tests but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases, police said.

The department announced last week the death of a third police officer from complications of the virus.

Illinois health officials Thursday said 123 more people died from the outbreak, raising the state’s toll to 1,688. Officials also announced 1,826 new cases, bringing the state’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 36,934.