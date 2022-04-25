6 Killed, 37 Others Hurt in Weekend Shootings in Chicago

At least six people were killed, a man was critically wounded in a police-involved shooting and at least 37 others were struck by gunfire in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side. The group was standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone inside a gray vehicle opened fire at them, Chicago police said. A 42-year-old man shot multiple times was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 48, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. A third man, 24, was struck in the back and arm and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago, police said. A 65-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and legs and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Hours later, Officers responding to a shooting found Alexis Daniel Velazquez Guadarrama, 26, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after a fight in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 1 p.m., the male was inside a home in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when he was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with another male, Chicago police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. Police say the shooter entered a car and fled the scene.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A man was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side. About 5:40 p.m., police officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun in the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. When officers arrived, they encountered the man in the street, and he pointed a gun in their direction. Officers then fired, hitting the man, Ahern said. It was unclear if more than one officer fired. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No other details on his injuries were available. No officers were injured during the incident, Ahern said, adding that two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Near West Side. The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to West Suburban Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A third man, 43, was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday evening in South Austin on the West Side. The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said. A man, 20, was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition, officials said. A second man, 22, was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the chest and was taken by a family member to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a girl, 17, was found in the rear of a house in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and critically wounded following an altercation Saturday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.