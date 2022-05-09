6 Killed, 18 Others Wounded — Including 12-Year-Old — in Weekend Shootings in Chicago

At least six people were killed and 18 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

A shooting in West Pullman on Saturday left two men dead and another wounded. A gunman got out of a car and fired at two of the men as they stood in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue about 2:45 p.m., Chicago police said. Brandon Slater, 26, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. Larry Purnell, 64, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office. Purnell was not an intended target, according to police.

A day earlier, Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in his car in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another car drove up and someone inside fired shots about 7:45 p.m. Friday, police said. Conrad drove off and hit several cars, causing his car to flip over, police said.

A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home. The man, 20, was hit by gunfire that same from the alley in the kitchen in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

Hours earlier, a man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots about 7:45 p.m., police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Earlier Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the left armpit in the 1500 block of South Avenue about 5 a.m., according to police. She went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in Little Village Sunday night. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two people fired shots about 8:45 p.m., police said. He was struck in the ankle and was taken in good condition to Stroger, police said.

Two teenagers were hurt Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The teens were walking on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire about 8:30 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and went to AMITA St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

At least 14 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

At least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in citywide shootings last weekend.