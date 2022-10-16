6 Injured, Including Chicago Firefighter, in Series of Crashes on Eisenhower Expressway

At least six people, including a Chicago firefighter, were injured Sunday morning after a series of crashes that began after a hit-and-run collision on the Eisenhower Expressway.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the westbound lanes near California Avenue at approximately 4:54 a.m. Sunday.
While on scene approximately 45 minutes after the crash, a sedan slammed into an ISP squad car and a Chicago fire truck, according to authorities. Just moments after that collision, another sedan struck a tow truck that had responded to the scene, police said.
In all, six individuals were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crashes.
The collisions left all westbound lanes of the highway closed for just over an hour for clean-up and investigation, but all lanes reopened at approximately 7 a.m., police said.
No citations have yet been issued, but an investigation remains underway.