6 Injured After Car Crashes Into Patio of People at Popular Old Town Restaurant, Officials Say

At least six people were injured Friday night when a car drove into a popular Old Town restaurant's patio, according to officials.

In the 1200 block of North Wells at approximately 10:30 p.m., police said a person was traveling southbound in a silver Lexus sedan and tried to pass a white Toyota Prius in the same direction.

The driver of the Lexus clipped the front end of the Prius and lost control, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and strike multiple people who were dining on the patio at Uproar, according to police.

The Lexus driver fled the scene on foot when the vehicle came to a stop.

A 26-year-old man sustained bruising to the back, while a 32-year-old man sustained a laceration to the elbow, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman had a foot injury and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, as well, according to officials. Another 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman each broke one of their legs and were taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

One person at the scene refused medical attention, fire officials said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning and Area Three detectives were investigating.

"It’s honestly sickening. We are just devastated by this incident and can’t believe this happened. We pray everyone is ok that was involved," Uproar partner Rick Douglas said in a statement.