6 hospitalized when car slams into firetruck in Bronzeville

A Chicago firetruck collided with a car Saturday while responding to an emergency call in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, sending five firefighters and the driver of the car to hospitals.

The collision happened about 4:20 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Impala slammed into the firetruck at 47th and State streets, Chicago police said.

Officials said the truck had its lights and siren operating at the time.

The driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

The firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the fire department said.

Further information was not available.