Six people were hospitalized included two children after a mixed use apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire early Thursday morning, leaving the roof of the building and at least one stairwell collapsed.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, five of those injured had to be rescued by firefighters, and three of those hospitalized were in "grave condition." No further details on those injured or their ages were available.

The fire, at 5222 W. North Ave., was put out just before 4 a.m., CFD said. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and remained under investigation.

Photos and video from the scene Thursday morning showed the third floor of the building charred out, with windows and parts of the roof collapsed. According to CFD, the stairwell between the second and third floor had completely "burned away."

NBC 5 reporter Jenn Schanz reported some roads closed due to the investigation, and some CTA busses were rerouted.

According to officials, at least 25 people were displaced due to the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.