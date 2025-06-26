Chicago Fire Department

6 hospitalized including 3 in ‘grave condition' after fire engulfs Chicago building

Photos and video from the scene Thursday morning showed the third floor of the building charred out, with windows and parts of the roof collapsed

Six people were hospitalized included two children after a mixed use apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire early Thursday morning, leaving the roof of the building and at least one stairwell collapsed.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, five of those injured had to be rescued by firefighters, and three of those hospitalized were in "grave condition." No further details on those injured or their ages were available.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fire, at 5222 W. North Ave., was put out just before 4 a.m., CFD said. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and remained under investigation.

Photos and video from the scene Thursday morning showed the third floor of the building charred out, with windows and parts of the roof collapsed. According to CFD, the stairwell between the second and third floor had completely "burned away."

NBC 5 reporter Jenn Schanz reported some roads closed due to the investigation, and some CTA busses were rerouted.

According to officials, at least 25 people were displaced due to the fire.

Local

Chicago Traffic 3 hours ago

Heavy traffic, delays on Kennedy after inbound semi flips into outbound express lanes

JB Pritzker 9 hours ago

Gov. Pritzker set to announce run for third term amid presidential speculation

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire DepartmentAustin
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us