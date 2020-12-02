6 Stabbed at Carol Stream Apartment Complex, Officials Say

Six people were stabbed in a domestic-related incident at an apartment complex in suburban Carol Stream Tuesday night, officials said.

The Carol Stream Fire Department said that at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, first responders were called to the scene in the 100 block of Quail Run Court just off of Park Hill Trail.

Carol Stream Deputy Police Chief John Jungers said six people there were stabbed in a domestic incident and all six were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Five were treated and released by Wednesday morning, Jungers said, while one person remained hospitalized but was expected to be released soon. No paramedics or first responders were injured in the incident, officials said.

Further details, including the victims' ages, were not immediately available and it was not clear if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Blood appeared to stain the pavement of the parking lot, where items like clothing and a shoe could be seen also strewn on the ground surrounding a vehicle, cordoned off by police tape as investigators remained on the scene.