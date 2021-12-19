6 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Evanston Church

Authorities in suburban Evanston say that six people were taken to area hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a church Sunday.

According to authorities, the leak was reported Sunday afternoon at the Mount Pisgah Ministry, located in the 1800 block of Church Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and transported six individuals to hospitals around the area. At least five other individuals were evaluated and released at the scene, fire officials said.

Exact details on the condition of the victims was unknown, but all six hospitalized patients had been stabilized, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

Initial reports indicate that the carbon monoxide leak originated from the building's furnace. NICOR is continuing to investigate whether there were any other sources of carbon monoxide in the building.

An investigation remains underway, according to the Evanston Fire Department.