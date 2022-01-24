Milwaukee

6 Dead at Milwaukee Home; Homicide Investigation Underway

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, authorities said.

Milwaukee Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference. The victims’ identities are pending.

“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo said. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”

Early Monday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office reported a sixth victim had been discovered.

The motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known, Formolo said. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

Autopsies will be performed Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.

