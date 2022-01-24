6 Dead at Milwaukee Home; Homicide Investigation Underway

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, authorities said.

Milwaukee Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference. The victims’ identities are pending.

“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo said. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”

Early Monday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office reported a sixth victim had been discovered.

UPDATE: an additional adult male homicide victim has been recovered at that location. Total victims: 5 males and 1 female. Do not call our office - no further info to be released. https://t.co/5T3eTTPtRz — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 24, 2022

The motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known, Formolo said. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

Autopsies will be performed Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.