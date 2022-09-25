6 Dead, at Least 26 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police say that six people are dead and at least 26 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

A double-fatal shooting was reported early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of South Harding.

According to Chicago police, officers arrived at the scene at approximately 4:05 a.m. and found that two men had been shot in the head.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No further details of the shooting were immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.

Chicago police say that four people were killed in shootings across the city within a matter of hours on Saturday morning, including one incident that occurred in the 7100 block of North Clark.

At approximately 1:26 a.m., a group was standing in a parking lot when shots rang out, striking at least two people.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the chest, and was dropped off at an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A second victim, a 36-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Just a half hour later, another man was shot to death in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand. The man was standing in a large group when shots rang out, striking him multiple times in the body.

Police say the man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 11800 block of South Hale. Police say a 30-year-old man was at a gathering in a backyard when an acquaintance fired shots, striking him in the body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.

Just before 4 a.m., yet another fatal shooting was reported in the 2400 block of West Ogden. Police say a 30-year-old man was discovered lying on the street after being shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Sunday –

Just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of North LeClaire, two people were standing on a sidewalk when they were shot. Police say a 29-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the arm, while a 22-year-old woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.

A 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Barry at approximately 2:54 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2400 block of South State Street at approximately 3:30 a.m., a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 36-year-old man was standing outside in the 5100 block of West Madison at approximately 4:08 a.m. when he was shot in the legs. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End, a 33-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:37 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 43 rd Street, two people were in a vehicle when they were shot by a person in a Ford sedan. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the neck and face.

Street, two people were in a vehicle when they were shot by a person in a Ford sedan. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the neck and face. A 25-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 1:24 a.m. when she was shot by a person in another vehicle. She was hit in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 2400 block of South Homan at approximately 4:08 a.m., a 31-year-old man was in a vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain in his back. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say that three people were shot in the 5600 block of East 133 rd Street at approximately 1:33 p.m. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and was hospitalized in critical condition, while a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot and taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Street at approximately 1:33 p.m. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and was hospitalized in critical condition, while a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot and taken to area hospitals in good condition. At approximately 2:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of North St. Louis, an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest after a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two people were shot in the 700 block of East 79 th Street at approximately 6:05 p.m., police said. A 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were coming out of a store when they were shot by a person in a dark-colored sedan, and police say both were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Street at approximately 6:05 p.m., police said. A 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were coming out of a store when they were shot by a person in a dark-colored sedan, and police say both were taken to area hospitals in good condition. In the 6400 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 9 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk following an argument. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say that three men were attending a gathering in the 1200 block of West 103 rd Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. when someone opened a back door and fired shots. All three were taken to area hospitals in good condition with a variety of injuries.

Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. when someone opened a back door and fired shots. All three were taken to area hospitals in good condition with a variety of injuries. At approximately 10:01 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood, a 25-year-old man was driving when two men fired shots at him. He was hit in the back and taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 6700 block of South Ada at approximately 11:06 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –