6 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say that six people have been killed and at least 13 others have been wounded across the city over the weekend.

In the city’s latest fatal shooting, three people were sitting in a car in the 600 block of North Troy at approximately 2:53 p.m. Sunday when two men walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, striking all three individuals.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Two other victims, a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were also injured in the shooting.

No one else is in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

The city’s first fatal shooting occurred in the 2900 block of West Harrison just after 3 p.m. Friday, according to police. A 23-year-old man was leaving a residence when a man walked up to him and shot him twice in the left side before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead.

Area North Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no one is in custody.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West Congress, two men were traveling in a vehicle when a man began shooting at them from the sidewalk, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg, and he was listed in critical condition at Stroger.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of South Bennett, a 50-year-old woman was sitting inside a vehicle when a person walked up to her, shooting her in the head, police said.

The woman, identified as Latonia Williams, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

In the 1300 block of East 78th Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responding to a ShotSpotter call discovered a 17-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk.

The boy had been shot multiple times, and he was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove, a 40-year-old man was inside a convenience store when he fired shots through the door at another man who was walking up to the store, police said.

The original target then returned fire, striking him multiple times. The 40-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other shooter has not been apprehended.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday:

Just after 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Evergreen, a 21-yaer-old man was getting out of his car when a man walked up to him and shot him in the arm and ribs, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

Saturday:

In the 2600 block of North Laramie at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a person in a passing silver sedan fired shots, striking him in the throat, police said. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

During an argument inside an apartment in the 7800 block of South Eberhart, a 34-year-old woman was shot by her 48-year-old boyfriend, police said. The man isn’t in custody, and the woman is being treated at the University of Chicago, where she’s listed in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was walking into a building in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 5 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Just after 7 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Perry, a 44-year-old man was walking when he was shot in both legs, police said. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

A 58-year-old woman was standing on a front porch in the 1400 block of East 69 th Place at noon when two men ran through an alley and began firing shots at her, striking her in the lower back. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago, where she was listed in critical condition.

In the 4800 block of West Maypole at approximately 7:59 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing on a street corner when a man on foot fired shots at him, striking him in the buttocks. Police say the boy was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition.

Just before 8 p.m. in the first block of East 57th Street, a 44-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when he was shot by a man who walked up to the vehicle. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his right torso and right forearm, police said.

Sunday: