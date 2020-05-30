6 Dead, at Least 13 People Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say that six people are dead and at least 13 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting Saturday morning, a 39-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the street by police in the 800 block of North Lorel.

According to authorities, the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, and the bullet has gone under his armpit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 4500 block of South Lamon at approximately 12:41 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area when they discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

At approximately 4:21 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan at approximately 4:22 p.m., a 28-year-old man was inside a residence when a woman fired shots at him, striking him in the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken into custody, and Area One Detectives recovered a weapon from the scene.

Just after 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 70th Street, a 23-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the man in the chest and in his side.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Early Saturday morning in the 500 block of East 115th Street, a 21-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when a person in a passing car opened fire, striking him in the neck and chest.

The driver of the car drove the victim to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available, as the driver of the car was unable to give a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

At nearly the same time in the 8100 block of South Woodlawn, another fatal shooting occurred on the front porch of a residence just before 3 a.m., according to police.

A 30-year-old woman was standing on a porch when a man walked up to the residence and opened fire, striking her in the chest.

Police say the woman was taken to the University of Chicago, but later succumbed to her injuries.

No one is in custody, according to Area Two Detectives.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Burnham, a 36-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person on a bicycle fired shots at him, striking him in the thigh. According to police, the man was hit in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

In the 5500 block of West Corcoran at approximately 6:23 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking when a man got out of a blue car and fired shots at him, striking him in the foot. The teen was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, and three persons of interest have been taken into custody, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West 42 nd Street at approximately 6:34 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, police said. The man was hit once in the foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 600 block of South Saint Louis, a 56-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot in the stomach. According to police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

In the 400 block of East 62 nd Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was getting into a car when she was shot in the leg and lower backside by a person who was standing across the street, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago by a relative, and is in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 7500 block of South Chappel at approximately 7:30 p.m. when a man in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left leg. According to police, the man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Just after 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of South California, a 19-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the hip, according to police. Authorities say the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

In the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11 p.m., a 35-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a black sedan began shooting at another car. The man was hit in the forearm during the crossfire, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the chest and neck, according to police. The man declined to provide further details, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Saturday –