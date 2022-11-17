6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook.

In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday.

From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are open for reservations on Thanksgiving.

Artango Bar & Steakhouse, Lincoln Square

The Argentinian Steakhouse on Chicago's North Side at 4767 No. Lincoln Ave. offers live jazz and a 3-course prix-fixe three-course menu for $75 per person. The dining room opens at 2 p.m. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Gene & Georgetti, River North

The famous Chicago steakhouse at 500 N. Franklin St. will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a special menu that features both Thanksgiving favorites like pumpkin soup, along with restaurant classics like Garbage Salad and Chicken alla Joe. $95 per person. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, River North

Joe's traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey breast and leg confit, stuffing, cirtus cranberry relish, butternut squash with toasted marshmallow, a pumpkin pie dessert and more. $69.95 per adult, $34.95 for children. For those who aren't big into turkey, Joe's, at 60 E. Grand Ave., will also offer its regular menu. Reservations available here.

Longman and Eagle, Logan Square

The neighborhood restaurant, at 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., known for its whiskey list offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes roasted turkey breast, duck confit, bone marrow stuffing and more. Optional whiskey and wine pairings are available. $90 per person, reservations are limited and available here.

McCormick and Schmick's, Downtown

In addition to the restaurant's regular menu, McCormick & Schmick's, at 1 E. Wacker Dr. will offer a traditional turkey dinner and traditional sides. Reservations recommended. $35 for adults, $14 for children.

RPM Italian, River North

RPM Italian's "Thanksgiving Feast" features a three-course meal with "an Italian twist," including turkey, potato gnocchi, delicata squash and more. $98 per person. Reservations available here. Located at 52 W. Illinois St.