6 Arrested in Drug Bust at Gary Apartment

Several people were arrested after a drug search uncovered suspected drugs at an apartment building Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Six people are facing possible trespassing, visiting a common nuisance and residential entry charges after authorities searched an apartment in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in Gary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement. At least one of them may also face charges of possession of narcotics.

Officers seized suspected drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said. They also confiscated syringes and other items associated with drug use.

Authorities executed the search following tips from the public and hours of surveillance, the sheriff’s office said.