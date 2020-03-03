Gary

6 Arrested in Drug Bust at Gary Apartment

Officers seized suspected drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana

Generic police car lights.
File Photo

Several people were arrested after a drug search uncovered suspected drugs at an apartment building Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Six people are facing possible trespassing, visiting a common nuisance and residential entry charges after authorities searched an apartment in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in Gary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement. At least one of them may also face charges of possession of narcotics.

Officers seized suspected drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said. They also confiscated syringes and other items associated with drug use.

Local

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Patient Admitted to University of Chicago Medical Center Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Lake County 55 mins ago

Lawsuit Claims District Failed to Protect Special Needs Student From Sex Assault

Authorities executed the search following tips from the public and hours of surveillance, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

GaryIndiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us